Buhari swears in 4 Permanent Secretaries, presides over FEC

FEC

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in four new Permanent Secretaries at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president administered the oaths of office on the permanent secretaries shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The affected permanent secretaries are Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba,mni, Kachollom Daju, Malam Shehu Ibrahim and Mary Ogbe.

NAN reports that the Council meeting is being attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others in attendance of the meeting are, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan and nine cabinet Ministers.

NAN reports that a minute’s silence was observed by the Council in honour of former member of the Council, Tonye Graham-Douglas, who passed on April 25.

Late Graham-Douglas served as Minister of Aviation, Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Minister of Tourism.

He died on Monday in a private hospital in Abuja, from an undisclosed ailment.

He was 82.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

