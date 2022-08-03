Buhari swears in 3 Permanent Secretaries as recuperating Osinbajo joins FEC

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office on three new Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Permanent Secretaries include Lydia Jafiya from Adamawa; Udom Okokon Ekenam from Akwa Ibom and Farouk Yabo from Sokoto State.

The president performed the ceremony shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja.

NAN reports that those in attendance of the FEC meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who is recuperating from a recent surgical kneel operation

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of the Federal Civil Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Council (NSA), retired Gen. Babagana Monguno are also in attendance of the meeting.

The Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Information and Culture; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Zainab Ahmed, Lai Mohammed and Muhammed Bello respectively, as well as the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami are also attending the meeting.

Others are the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige; and that of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Other members of Council are participating in the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja. (NAN)

