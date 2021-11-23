Buhari suspends inauguration of newly constituted Board of NNPC

Buhari signing PIB into law
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension the inauguration the newly constituted Board the Nigerian National Petroleum Limited (NNPC) scheduled for Wednesday 24th November, 2021 until further notice.

Boss Mustapha,Secretary to the Government the Federation, (SGF) disclosed this statement he signed Tuesday.

According to the SGF, a new date for the inauguration the Board will announced in due course.

“We deeply regret inconveniences caused to members by this suspension, please,” the statement said.

