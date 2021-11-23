Buhari suspends inauguration of newly constituted Board of NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of the inauguration of the newly constituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) scheduled for Wednesday 24th November, 2021 until further notice.

Boss Mustapha,Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF) disclosed this in a statement he signed Tuesday.

According to the SGF, a new date for the inauguration of the Board will be announced in due course.

“We deeply regret inconveniences caused to members by this suspension, please,” the statement said.

