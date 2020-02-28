Buhari suspends Coordinator of Amnesty Programme

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo.

A statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina Friday night said the action followed a recommendation by the National Security Adviser,NSA that Dokubo be suspended.

The statement said the recommendation has been approved and it takes immediate effect.

Adesina’s statement reads in full: “Following numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the National Security Adviser (NSA) set up a Caretaker Committee to look into the activities of the programme, on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Part of the Committee’s task is to ensure that allocated resources are properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.

“Consequently, the NSA recommended to Mr President that the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo be suspended, a recommendation that has been approved and which takes immediate effect.

Adesina disclosed that “The President has also directed that the Caretaker Committee set up to review the programme should oversee the running of the programme henceforth, with a view to ensuring that government objectives are achieved.”