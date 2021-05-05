President Muhammadu Buhari’s Support Group, ‘Baba for All’, has distributed 6,750 bags of grains to 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Jigawa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN also reports that each of the 27 LGAs will receive 200 bags of 25kg rice and 50 bags of 100kg maize.

This was announced on Wednesday by the Chairman of the Group in the state, Alhaji Ado Sani during the flagging – off ceremony in Dutse.

Sani said the items would be shared amongst the poor, vulnerable and other deserving families across the 27 LGAs.

The chairman, who is also the member representing Taura/Ringim Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said the gesture was aimed at alleviating hardship of the poor and vulnerable.

He added that the beneficiaries were in return expected to fervently pray for continued peace and economic prosperity in the state and the nation.

The chairman noted that feeding the vulnerable who would later offer their prayers especially during the month of Ramadan would go a long way in cushioning the ills of the society.

In his remarks, Gov. Muhammad Badaru who flagged off the distribution said the current insecurity bedeviling the country was a result of several years of wrong persecution of certain individuals.

Badaru said this later germinated and culminated into the monster Nigerians were presently encountering.

He commended past administrations in the state for creating a fair and equitable platform under which differences between groups were amicably resolved without any suspicion.

The governor offered an eight – minute prayer for the peace, development and economic prosperity of the state and the country. (NAN)

