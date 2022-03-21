Buhari summons Imo Governor, Power Minister, Economic Adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, and the Chief Economic Adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Monday, the President was scheduled to meet separately with them and he would be apprised of the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector and the state of the economy.

It would be recalled that the President while condemning the spate of violence in Imo State in the aftermath of the destruction of buildings and assets of the Police and the home of Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, pledged to review the security situation in southeast Nigeria.

President Buhari has also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.

