Buhari steadfast on credible election – lawmaker

A Lagos State lawmaker, Mr Jude Idimogu, says President Muhammadu Buhari has been steadfast in ensuring credible elections.

The legislator was reacting to the successful conduct of the Nov. 6 Anambra State Governorship Election.

Idimogu, a two-term Member of Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that Buhari had been consistent in non-interference in elections.

“The outcome of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo and last Saturday’s governorship poll in Anambra showed improvement in making votes count in the nation’s electoral system.

“The president deserves commendation. He is steadfast, he is not biased. For him, whoever wins takes it irrespective of the party.

“He has always believed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will do the right thing, this is a good one, it will help our democracy to grow,’’ he told NAN.

Idimogu also praised the president for security during the Anambra poll, noting that the election was peaceful.

He also commended the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for calling off its `sit-at-home order’ during the election.

He urged the Governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, who is a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to use his experiences to improve the lives of Anambra people.

“He is a performer, when he was the governor of CBN, the consolidation he did helped a lot.

“The economy was buoyant when he was in charge. With his abilities and professional ethics; I believe he will ensure the well-being of Anambra people.

“I also want to commend INEC; it has done very well irrespective of challenges,” the lawmaker said.

Idimogu, however, advised INEC to improve on its systems, especially the new Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He said that the country was moving forward in its democracy and electoral system.

NAN reports that INEC has declared Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance the winner of the governorship election.

Soludo polled 112,229 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 53, 807 to emerge second.

Mr Andy Uba of the APC got 43,285 votes to emerge third.

Mr Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party came fourth with 21,261 votes.

Soludo won in 19 of the 21 local government areas of the state. (NAN)

