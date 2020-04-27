Buhari signs proclamation order on management of COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday signed the Proclamation Order on the General Management of Covid-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and other States in Nigeria as contained in his national broadcast, April 27, 2020.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said in a statement that this was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 3 of the Quarantine Act, CAP Q2 Laws of the Federation 2004 and all powers enabling him in that behalf.