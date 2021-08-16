Buhari signs Petroleum Industry Bill into law amid COVID-19 quarantine – See Photos

Photo: Buhari signs PIB in law- Credit:Femi Adesina Facebook Page

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Monday.

Adesina revealed that while working from home in five days quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning from London on Friday August 13, the President assented to the Bill Monday August 16, in his determination to fulfill his constitutional duty.

Photo credit: Femi Adesina Facebook Page

The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled, Adesina said.

According to the presidency, the Petroleum Industry Act provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The Senate had passed the Bill on July 15, 2021, while the House of Representatives did same on July 16, thus ending a long wait since early 2000s, and notching another high for the Buhari administration, Adesina noted.

