Buhari signs Petroleum Industry Bill into law amid COVID-19 quarantine – See Photos

President Muhammadu has signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Monday.

Adesina revealed that while working home in five days quarantine as required by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 after returning London August 13, the President assented to the Bill Monday August 16, in his determination to fulfill his constitutional duty.

The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled, Adesina said.

According to the presidency, the Petroleum Industry Act provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of communities, and related matters.

The Senate had passed the Bill on July 15, 2021, while the House of Representatives did same on July 16, thus ending a long wait since early 2000s, and notching another high for the administration, Adesina noted.

