Buhari signs N982.7 billion supplementary budget into law

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the N982.7 billion supplementary budget for 2021 into law.

The Presidency presented the budget to the National Assembly to address urgent security and COVID-19 needs of the nation.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, who confirmed this in a statement, said the president commended the National Assembly for speedy passage of the Bill for the supplementary budget.

According to the presidential aide, N123.3 million of the budget will go for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, while N859.3 billion is for contribution to the Development Fund for capital expenditure for the year ending on the Dec. 31.

He said the president assured that the executive arm of government would ensure the timely delivery of capital projects to achieve the laudable objectives of the budget.

Those who witnessed the signing of the supplementary budget included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others were the Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House), Hon. Umar el-Yakub.

Meanwhile, the president has also, at an earlier date, signed the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The Act amends the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board Act Cap. 010 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The law, according to Shehu, provides for the establishment of the Orthopaedic Hospital Jos, under the control of the Orthopaedic Hospitals Management Board affiliated to the University of Jos Teaching Hospital to provide specialised orthopaedic treatment and medical services. (NAN)

