Buhari signs long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday the long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, into law.

Speaking at the event, the president, who highlighted the contents and advantages  of the Act, urged the National Assembly to immediately amend Section 84 of the Act, in line with the nation’s 1999 Constitution as amended.

expressed the that the law would promote sound electoral processes and good governance in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leadership of the National Assembly led Senate President, Ahmad and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, witnessed the signing of the bill at the Chamber, State House, Abuja.

at the Chamber included Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. (NAN) 

