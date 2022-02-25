Buhari signs long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the long-awaited Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, into law.

Speaking at the event, the president, who highlighted the contents and advantages of the Act, urged the National Assembly to immediately amend Section 84 of the Act, in line with the nation’s 1999 Constitution as amended.

He expressed the hope that the law would promote sound electoral processes and good governance in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leadership of the National Assembly led by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, witnessed the signing of the bill at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.

Others at the Council Chamber included Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. (NAN)

