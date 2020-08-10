Buhari signs instrument to enable African Trade Insurance Agency

Muhammadu has signed the instrument of accession of the for the establishment of the African Trade Agency.

Senior Special to the (Media & Publicity),Malam disclosed this in a statement Monday.

According to Shehu, the and the Agency are registered with the Secretariat of the in accordance with Charter of the and is in cognizance of the fact that lack of adequate political, non- and risk is a significant impediment to the availability of finance for investments in Africa and the expansion of African and intra-Africa trade.

The statement said, “The Agency when executed will acknowledge previous multilateral efforts made by African States towards regional economic integration through co- in trade liberalization and development so as to attain sustainable growth, promote economic activity and create an enabling environment for , as well as cross-border and domestic investments.”

Recalling the economic objectives and aims of the African Union, there are  several African Treaties on regional economic integration, including the Treaty Establishing the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the Treaty Establishing the Southern African Development Community and the Treaty Establishing the Economic Community of West African States.

A memorandum from the of Justice and Attorney-General, , stated that the request for the ’s signature on the was sequel to the directive of the Federal Council, that the instrument be prepared and forwarded for .

The ratification was adopted at Grand Bay in the Republic of Mauritius on the Eighteenth Day of May, 2000. The object and purpose of the Agency is to provide, facilitate, encourage and otherwise develop the provision of, or the support for, , including coinsurance and reinsurance, guarantees, and other financial instruments and services, for purposes of trade, and other productive activities in African States in supplement to those that may be offered by the public or private sector, or in cooperation with the public or private sector.

