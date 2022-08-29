Buhari signs Counselling Practitioners Council bill, 7 others

By EricJames Ochigbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the bill establishing the Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria and seven other bills.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Nasir Illa, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) on Monday in Abuja.

Illa said that the council was saddled with the responsibility of advancing the study, training and practice of counselling profession.

He said that the standard of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become registered members of the counselling profession was stated by the new law.

He said the law also empowered the council to review the standard as circumstances may require; establish and maintain standards in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

“The act also empowers the council to secure the professional status and do all such things as may be necessary to promote the interest of its members and the advancement of the art and science of counselling knowledge and efficiency in counselling management and administration in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Illa said that the President also signed the bill repealling the Civil Aviation Act (2006) and the Civil Aviation bill (2022)

“The other bills includes Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, (2022) Pharmacy Council Of Nigeria (Establishment) Act (2022).

“Others are National Institute Of Credit Administration (Establishment) Act (2022), Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners (Establishment) Act, (2022) and Advertising Regulatory Council Of Nigeria Act, 2022,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

