Buhari shocked over Katsina killings, vows to secure state

#TrackNigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari has received reports of killings in Katsina State on Tuesday with shock, assuring citizens that the government will restore peace and stability in the polity.

Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) , Mallam Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement Wednesday. He added that the President has directed Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin to constitute an assessment team to intervene immediately in the state, and bring a feedback.

According to Mallam Shehu, the president specifically, instructed the security chiefs to find out how the operation was carried out by the perpetrators, not minding the Holy month of Ramadhan, and put in place structures to prevent future occurrence.

Buhari, who has been briefed on the criminal and political intents of the attacks in Katsina and other parts of the North, described the carnage as senseless.

President Buhari admonished that all those instigating violence in the North and other parts of the country will be exposed and made to face the wrath of the law.

The President commiserated with the Governor and people of Katsina State over the losses. He prayed that Allah will comfort those who have lost loved ones.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

