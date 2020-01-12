Buhari sends message to Ribadu as big men meet, crack jokes

In the first photo above, former Vice President and presidential candidate of opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar,incumbent vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo met at the wedding of the sons of former Chairman the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu on Saturday.The big men could be seen apparently cracking jokes.



Also at the event were Aso Rock heavy weights at the ceremenony led by Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhamadu Buhari.

Equally seen at the event were APC Chieftain Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state among others.

The social media was agog Saturday, with many urging ordinary Nigerians not fight in the name of big men as they remain friends before and after elections.

Buhari sends good wishes to Ribadu’s children

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of good wishes to the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu who married off two sons on Saturday,says a press release by Presidential Spokesman,Garba Shehu.





Ribadu’s children, Mahmud and Abubakar Sadiq married their beloved partners, Aminatu Ismaila and Fatima Jijiwa at a very impressive ceremony.

In the message delivered on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, President Buhari

thanked the former EFCC chairman for inviting him to the wedding and wished the new couples prosperity and excellent shared dreams. “As they move ahead in life, I wish them happiness and joy,” said the President.

Those that accompanied Abba Kyari to the event were the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Lawal Kazaure, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, and a personal assistant of the presdient, Sabiu Tunde Yusuf.





The Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar and Chief Security Officer Idris Ahmed were also on the delegation.