Buhari sends list of Hajj Commission Chairman, members to Senate

…adjourns plenary in honour of dead House of Reps member

The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari requesting the confirmation of appointment of the Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The letter dated November 28, 2019, was read during the commencement of plenary by the President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the undercoated names of nominees for the positions of Chairman and Members of the National Hajj Commission.”

The names of appointees listed in the letter are: Zikrullah Olakunke Hassan, Chairman, Osun State, South West; Nura Hassan Yakassai, Executive Commissioner – Policy, Personnel, Management and Finance, Kano State, North West, and Sheikh Momoh Suleman Imonikhe, Executive Commissioner, Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library, Edo State, South South.

Part-time Members are: Halimat Jibril, Niger State, North Central; Abba Jato, Borno State, North East; Garba Umar, Sokoto State, North West; Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah, Ebonyi State, South East; Sadiq Oniyesaneyene Musa, Delta State, South South, and Akintunde Basirat Olayinka, Ogun State, South West.

Representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are: Shehu Dogo, Ministry of Aviation; Nura Abba Rimi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Rabi Bello Isa, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Zainab Ujudud Sherrif, Ministry of Health; Aminu Bako Yarima, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Ibrahim Ishaq Nuhu, Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The Senate may wish to note that the names of the representatives of the Jama’atul Nasril Islam and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs will be sent to the Senate, subsequently, once the ongoing consultations are concluded,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Tuesday held a minute silence and adjourned plenary in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Jafaru Iliyasu Auna, who died on Monday in Abuja.

Until his death, Jafa’aru was a member representing Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State and member of the House Committee on Public Accounts.

The motion for adjournment was moved by Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.