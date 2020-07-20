Buhari sends get-well-soon message to Saudi King Abdulaziz

President Muhammadu on Monday sent a passionate get well soon message to Ruler and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King , who has been hospitalised.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday

The President said: “On behalf of myself, government and people of Nigeria, I pray for speedy and full recovery of the King, one of the finest leaders I have ever met in the course of my interactions with world leaders.

“King Salman is a true friend of Nigeria who has never failed to identify with us at all times through important collaborations and cooperation.

“As the King receives medical attention, I send my best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.’’ (NAN)


