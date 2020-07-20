Buhari sends get-well-soon message to Saudi King Abdulaziz

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent a passionate get well soon message to Saudi Ruler and Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who has been hospitalised.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday

The President said: “On behalf of myself, government and people of Nigeria, I pray for speedy and full recovery of the Saudi King, one of the finest leaders I have ever met in the course of my interactions with world leaders.

“King Salman is a true friend of Nigeria who has never failed to identify with us at all times through important collaborations and cooperation.

“As the King receives medical attention, I send my best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.’’ (NAN)

