Buhari sends FIRS, AMCON nominees to Senate

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent names of nominees for chairman and members of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS pursuant to section (3) subsection (2) of FIRS establishment Act 2007.

The list has Mohammed Mamman Nami, executive chairman (North central).

The geopolitical zones have James Ayuba, member (North central), Ado Danjuma, member (North west), Adam Baba Mohammed member (North east), Ikenne Osakwe member (South east), Adewale Ogunyomode member (South west) and Ehile Adetola Aibangbe member (South south).

Representatives of ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs include Ladidi Mohammed, member (Attorney General of the Federation), Godwin Emefiele member, (CBN), Fatima Hayatudeen member (Fed. Min. of Fin), Macbe Ada member (RMAFC), Umar Ajiya member (NNPC), CG M. I. Isa member, Nigeria Customs Service), Registrar General member, (CAC).

In the same vein, President Buhari requested Senate to confirm Edward L. Adamu as chairman, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON. This, he said was pursuant to section (10) subsection (1) of AMCON Act (2010).