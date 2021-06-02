Buhari sends Executive Bill on extension of teachers’ retirement age to NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted an Executive Bill to the Senate, extension of retirement age for from 60 to 65 years.

Senate President, Ahmad read the letter on the floor of the senate at Wednesday’s plenary.

explained the bill would harmonised the retirement age for in Nigeria.

According to him, the move to increase the retirement age and service years for is in pursuant to section 58(2) of the as amended.

“Transmission of the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration.

“Pursuant to section 58 (2 ) of the of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

“The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years.

“While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” Buhari said.

also during the plenary, referred Buhari’s request for confirmation of Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to Senate Committees on and Army.

The Committee led by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto), was mandated to lead the screening for the newly appointed COAS.(NAN)

