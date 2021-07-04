Buhari sends congratulatory message to Biden on U.S. Independence Day

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined President Joe R. Biden Jr, the Government and people of the United States as they commemorate this special day, July 4th as the 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood.

This was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) at the weekend.

Shehu said President Buhari has noted with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges that include racism and especially the Coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

“The President is keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration makes progress in their efforts to improve U.S.-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent”, Shehu said.

President Buhari expressee confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of our two countries and our peoples.

