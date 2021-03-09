President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sincere condolences to President Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea over the explosions at a military base in Bata which has wreaked havoc in the city.

Over 30 people have been reported killed with more than 6oo injured in the mishap which also left homes and buildings in the city with considerable damages.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Buhari extends heartfelt commiserations to those who have lost loved ones in the devastating incident,” Buhari said in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, garba Shehu.

The President wishes those injured speedy recovery, adding that the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians are with the people of Equatorial Guinea affected by this tragedy, the statement concludes.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

