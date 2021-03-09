Buhari sends condolences to Mbasogo over explosions in Equatorial Guinea

March 9, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Project 0



has expressed his sincere condolences to President Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea over the explosions at a military in Bata which has wreaked havoc in the city.

Over 30 have been reported killed with 6oo injured in the mishap which also left homes and buildings in the city with considerable damages.

behalf of the and of Nigeria, President Buhari extends heartfelt commiserations to those have lost loved ones in the devastating incident,” Buhari said in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, garba Shehu.

The President wishes those injured speedy recovery, adding that the thoughts and prayers of Nigerians are with the of Equatorial Guinea affected by this tragedy, the statement concludes.

Tags: , , , , ,