Buhari sends condolences on Abdullahi Ibrahim’s demise

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of condolence on the passing away of Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN, his first Minister of Education, Science and Technology as Military Head of State, who later served in the Ministry of Transportation. The late lawyer was also Attorney General and Minister of Justice under the regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement.

Shehu said in the message on Sunday, President Buhari described Abdullahi Ibrahim as an “exemplary lawyer and statesman with impeccable integrity who will be remembered for his selfless service to the country. He was an extraordinary philanthropist who rendered legal services without charge to many who could not pay.

“As Minister in my government, Abdullahi Ibrahim will be remembered for doing so much to empower the girl child, including access to education. His work as member of the Nigerian team that negotiated the Maritime Boundary Treaty between Nigeria and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the Unitization Agreement of the Zafiro/Ekanga Oil Fields has left an indelible mark on the trajectory of this country’s history and development. His accomplishments will continue to make us proud.”

On behalf of his family and the entire nation, President Buhari extends condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and the government and people of Kogi State.

