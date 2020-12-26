Buhari sends birthday greetings to two govs, ex-Speaker Dogara

Two state Governors, Engineer Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, Senator Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, and the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have received special birthday greetings from President Muhammadu Buhari, describing them as being “among the superheroes of the nation’s democracy.”

According to a statement signed by Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, the president said, “On the auspicious occasion of your birthdays, I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely with all of you to further strengthen our Party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the nation’s democracy.

“I want you to continue with your commitment to the service of our people. The nation expects much from your generation. Happy Birthdays. We wish you many Happy Returns,” the Buhari said.