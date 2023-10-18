Buhari sends birthday greetings to Gowon

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to former military Head of State, statesman and leader, Nigeria Prays, General Yakubu Gowon as he marks his 89th birthday.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu his spokesman, Buhari said, “I convey my warm greetings to respected former Head of State, General Gowon on his birthday and pray for his long and healthy life.

Continuing, Buhari said “He served Nigeria with diligence and determination. History will kindly remember him for setting the country on the path of reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction after the civil war. Gowon’s National Development Plans, including the Hydroelectric Power at kainji are some of the major achievements of his visionary leadership.

“I remain eternally grateful for his insightful wisdom and support throughout my years in office,” Buhari concluded.

