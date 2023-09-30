Buhari sends anniversary wishes to Tinubu, Nigerians

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on occasion of the 63rd independence anniversary of the nation.

This was disclosed in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Spokesman for Muhammadu Buhari.



According to the statement, Buhari said, “On the occasion of the nation’s independence anniversary, I send my warm greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the people of Nigeria.



“For 63 years, Nigeria continues to inspire the rest of the continent with the creativity and diversity of its citizens and now, a long span of democratic rule.

“I’am very optimistic that democracy as a system of government will continue to gain strength year after year in our nation.



“Happy Anniversary,” concludes the former President.

