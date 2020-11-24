Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of HYPADEC, Disabilities Commission nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, his nominees as Chairman and Members of the Governing Council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) and National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

This is contained in separate letters read at plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

In a letter dated Nov. 12, Buhari requested Senate to confirm the nomination of Ityav Joseph Terfa as Chairman of HYPADEC.

According to him, the request was made pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission Act.