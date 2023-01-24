Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of ex-I-G Arase as Chairman PSC

By Naomi Sharang

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointment of former Inspector-General (I-G) of Police Solomon Arase (retd), as Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC).

The request is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and read during plenary on Tuesday.

The letter is titled “Confirmation of Appointment of Chairman of Police Service Commission”

The letter reads:”In accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of 1999. Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Solomon Arase (retd) Inspector-General of Police, as Chairman, Police Service Commission.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner”.(NAN)