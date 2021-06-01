Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Major General Farouk Yahaya to the as Chief of Army .

a letter read by the President, Ahmad Lawan  Tuesday, Buhari said “ line the provisions of section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act, A20 LFN 2004, hereby forward of the the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Buhari said hoped that the Senate would “consider the request the usual expeditious manner”.

