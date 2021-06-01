By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of Major General Farouk Yahaya to the Senate for confirmation as Chief of Army Staff.

In a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan Tuesday, Buhari said “in line with the provisions of section 18 (1) of the Armed Forces Act, CAP A20 LFN 2004, I hereby forward for the confirmation of the Senate the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Buhari said he hoped that the Senate would “consider the request in the usual expeditious manner”.

