Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of Board of Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Upstream Regulatory Commission

September 21, 2021 Favour Lashem



 President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, sought Senate’s confirmation members the Board the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The President another letter to the upper chamber also sought the confirmation the Board the Upstream Regulatory Commission.

explained a letter dated Sept. 16, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, that the request to confirm the Chairman, Chief Executive  and Executive Directors for the Petroleum Regulatory Authority made accordance the provision Section 34(3) the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

The nominees for confirmation into the Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Board are: Idaere Ogan (Chairman); Mr Sarki Auwalu (Chief Executive).

“Abiodun Adeniji (Executive Director, Finance and Accounts); and Ogbugo Ukoha (Executive Director, Distributions Systems, Storage and Retail Infrastructure).

a separate letter dated Sept. 16, Buhari while relying on the provision Section 11(3) the PIA 2021, requested the Senate to confirm the appointment four nominees as Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners to the Board of the Upstream Regulatory Commission.

The nominees for confirmation are: Isa Modibo (Chairman); Mr Gbenga Komolafe (Chief Executive); Hassan Gambo (Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts); and Ms Rose Ndong (Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management).

According to the President, both requests for the confirmation the board’s membership were made “in to fast track the process for the establishment the Commission”. (NAN)

