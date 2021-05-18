Buhari seeks senate approval for $6.183 bn external loan

sought the approval of the Senate for an external loan of 6.183 billion dollars, to fund the deficit of N5.602triillon in 2021 Appropriation Act.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the President of Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary .

Buhari said the request was in line with the of section 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office () Establishment Act 2003.

He said the loan be sourced from a combination of multilateral and bilateral lenders and International Capital Market (ICM) through issuance of Euro bonds.

Buhari said accessing the ICM be relatively cheaper, thereby moderating debt service cost and ensuring increase in external reserve.(NAN)

