Buhari seeks Onochie’s confirmation as Chairperson NDDC Board

President Muhammadu Buhari has written thr Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointment of Lauretta Onochie as the substantive Chairperson, Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This is contained contained in a letter to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and read during Wednesday’s plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onochie before the assignment was the Special Assistant on New Media to President Buhari.

Buhari’s letter which was read at plenary also named 15 others as members of the Board.(NAN)

