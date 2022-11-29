Buhari seeks legalisation on Social Investment Programme

…seeks Senate’s approval on creation of 10 New National Parks



By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhanmadu Buhari Tuesday sought for legalisation and institutionalisation of Social Investment Programme in Nigeria (NSIP).

This was among other requests forwarded to the Senate through different letters, seeking for creation of 10 new National Parks across the country.

President Buhari, on the Social Investment Programme , requested the Senate to consider and approve an executive bill forwarded to it to that effect.

In the letter read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday, Buhari explained that consideration and passage of the bill will “provide the enabling law for effective implementation of the programme geared towards poverty alleviation of vulnerable Nigerians.

“The National Social Investment Programme Establishment Bill seeks to provide a legal and institutional framework for the establishment of the NSIP for the assistance and empowerment of the poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria”, he said.

On the National Parks, the President in another letter also read at plenary by Lawan, sought for concurrence of the Senate to National Park Declaration Order made earlier in the year for establishment of 10 New National Parks across the country.

President Buhari in two other separate requests , sought consideration and passage of National Library Establishment Bill 2022.

The proposed law, according to him, will provide the legal framework for maintenance of National Library of Nigeria in line with global practices.

Final request of the president to the federal lawmakers dwelt on consideration and passage of an executive bill on Federal Produce Inspection Service.