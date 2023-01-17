Buhari seeks confirmation of 7 ICPC members

By Naomi Sharang

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate seeking confirmation of appointment of seven members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The letter was addressed to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and read shortly after the commencement of Tuesday’s plenary.

“Appointment of members of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

“In accordance with the provisions of Section (3) and (7) of the Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act 2000, I write to forward for confirmation to the Senate the under listed name of seven members of ICPC.

“They are Justice Adamu Bello (retd); Katsina (North-west), Hanatu Muhammed, Jigawa (North-west), Mrs Olubukola Balogun, Lagos (South-west).

“Others are Obiora Igwedibia, Anambra (South-east), Abdullahi Saidu, Niger (North-central), Dauda Umar, Nasarawa (North-central) and Grace Chinda, Delta (South-south).

“It is my hope that the distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner.”(NAN)