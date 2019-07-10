Buhari seeks approval of 15 Special Advisers

#TrackNigeria- President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to approve 15 Special Advisers for him.

Charles Akpan, Deputy Director , Office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters who disclosed this in a statement Wednesday evening said the request will be read at the plenary on Thursday.

His statement reads thus: “President Mohammadu Buhari today submitted to the Senate request for the appointment of Special Advisers.

“Citing section 151 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended which confers on him the power to appoint Special Advisers to assist him in the performance of his functions, the President requested the kind consideration of the distinguished Senators to appoint 15 Special Advisers.

“The request is expected to be read tomorrow at plenary.

“Also today at plenary, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, hinted at the possibility of the President sending his ministerial list to the Senate this week. He says the executive arm of government was working round the clock towards ensuring that the Senate gets the ministerial list before the end of the week. “

