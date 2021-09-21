Buhari seeks amendment of Petroleum Industry Act, names board for EFCC, PIA

Buhari signing PIB into law

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday forwarded nominees for appointment as board members of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Petroleum Industry Act

Buhari conveyed his request in separate letters to the Senate which were read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at plenary on Tuesday

Those nominated for EFCC include George Abang Ekpungo, Secretary (Cross River), Luqman Mohammed, member (Edo), Arumba Adaeze, member (Enugu), Kola Adesina member (Kwara) and Yahaya Mohammed (member, Yobe).

The second letter was for appointment of Chairman/Chief Executive and Executive Directors for the board of Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

He said “ in accordance with the provision of section 34 (3) Petroleum Industry Act (2021) I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate the under listed nominees as members of the board of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

They are Idaere Gogo Ogan (Chairman), Engr Sarki Auwalu (Chief Executive), Abiodun Adeniji (Executive Director, Finance & Accounts), Ogbugo Ukoha (Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Rental Infrastructure).

Similarly, the following were nominated for appointment as board members of PIA Upstream Regulatory Commission.

They are Isa Ibrahim Modibbo (Chairman), Engr. George Komolafe (Chief Executive), Hassan Gambo (Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts) and Rose Ndong (Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage

In another development Buhari, wrote to the Senate seeking an amendment to the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

According to the letter, Buhari, through the proposed amendment to the PIA, seeks to remove the Ministers of Petroleum Resources and Finance from the board of the newly created Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Limited.

The President insisted that the affected Ministers can continue to perform their functions without necessarily being members of the board of NNPC Limited.

Part of the amendment being sought by Buhari on PIA is to increase the number of Non-Executive members of the NNPC Limited Board from two to six to reflect Federal Character.

