Buhari scorecard series resume Monday

By Rotimi Ijikanmi
The President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB)’ Administration Scorecard Series, launched on Oct. 8, 2022 to showcase the achievements of the current government will resume in Jan. 9.
The information is contained in a memorandum signed by Mr Joe Mutah, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.
As contained in the memo made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the 16th edition of the scorecard series would feature the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipreye Sylva.
Mutah said the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire would subsequently feature on the platform on Tuesday, while the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami would present the scorecard of his ministry on Jan. 12.
NAN reports that, so far, 15 editions had been held since the inauguration of the scorecard series at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.
The programme transmitted live by the Nigerian Television Authority, Radio Nigeria and Voice of Nigeria had featured the Ministers of Works and Housing Transportation, Aviation and Interior, Agriculture and Rural Development.
The Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Water Resources,
Environment and Mines and Steel Development had also appeared on the platform.
Other Ministers who had presented their scorecard were Science, Technology and Innovation, Power, Niger Delta Affairs, Women Affairs as well as Sports and Youth Development, among others. (NAN)