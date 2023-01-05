Buhari scorecard series resume Monday

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

The President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB)’ Administration Scorecard Series, launched on Oct. 8, 2022 to showcase the achievements of the current government will resume in Jan. 9.

The information is contained in a memorandum signed by Mr Joe Mutah, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

As contained in the memo made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the 16th edition of the scorecard series would feature the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipreye Sylva.