Buhari says road construction in Katsina will enhance security

President Muhammadu Buhari says the efforts of Katsina State government in constructing and improving road networks across the state deserved commendation.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja, said the president gave the commendation when he inaugurated the 28 kilometres Randa Doguru- Gallu Kwanar-Gwanti-Shargalle road, in the state on Monday.

According to the president, investments in the infrastructure of the state will also encourage channelling of time and resources in positive economic and social activities, and enhance security.

Buhari also lauded the governor of the state, Aminu Masari, for particularly focusing on linking economically viable areas in the hinterlands to markets, public institutions and schools with good road network.

He added that Masari had shown commitment to the development of infrastructure, urging him to keep on investing for the future of the state.

In his remarks, the governor said 18 roads across the state were earmarked for construction, and ten had been completed, while eight were at various stages.

President Buhari had in August commissioned the Shinkafi-Yandaki-Gafiya—Abdallawa-Dankaba and Kwanar Sabke-Dan Aunai-Dutsi roads. (NAN)