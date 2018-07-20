President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday offered condolences to the family and relatives of the late Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Coomassie, describing him as a valiant officer who brought honour to the nation.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari was speaking at the funeral of the former IGP in Katsina on Friday.

The President, who was represented at the funeral in Katsina by a federal government delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, condoled with the government and people of Katsina State.

He said the country had lost a conscientious, competent and patriotic citizen who would be sorely missed.

In a letter presented to Gov. Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State, Buhari said: “The late Ibrahim Coomassie, Sardaunan Katsina, was a dedicated public servant who served creditably as Nigeria’s Chief Police Officer.

“He was a conscientious, competent and patriotic officer who brought honour to himself and to the nation.

“His stewardship of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), which helped successive governments to maintain harmony, will be sorely missed.”

Gov. Masari, who received the delegation at the Government House, thanked the President for showing affection to the people of the state.

He added that the death of Coomassie was a loss not only to his state, Katsina, but the entire country.

The delegation was also received at the Palace by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir Usman and that of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar.

The Emir of Katsina called on Nigerians to support President Buhari’s reforms aimed at the betterment of the country.

The delegation included Sen. Abu Ibrahim, from Katsina South; the Ministers of Interior, General Abdulrahman Dambazau; Education, Adamu Adamu; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister of State, Power, Works and Housing, Sulaiman Hassan.

The Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babba Kaita; a nephew of the President, Musa Daura and Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, were also part of the delegation.(NAN)