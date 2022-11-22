Buhari salutes veteran Journalist, Oluwole Falodun at 80

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated veteran journalist, Oluwole Falodun, on his 80th birthday, Nov. 22, 2022.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, Buhari joined family and friends in celebrating the media professional, who joined the services of Radio Nigeria in 1969 and had remained steadfast in his chosen career for 53 years.

The president said he shared the joyous occasion with Falodun, who worked for the Daily Times, and for many years continued as a Public Relations Consultant.

Falodun had also served as Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Public Relations Officer of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Lagos.

Buhari extolled the veteran journalist for always ”keeping God at the centre of his work, and upholding the teachings of the scriptures, particularly in a profession that treats truth, facts, and figures as sacrosanct.”

He noted the early stint of Falodun with the Library of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, in 1964 and subsequent public service engagements.

These engagements, he said, included Special Road Marshalls by the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, and advising many leaders at state and national levels on communications.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant the renowned journalist good health and strength. (NAN)

