Buhari salutes VC of Fountain University, Prof. Sanni at 65

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the academia, family and friends in celebrating with renowned Professor of Middle Eastern and African Studies, Prof. Amidu Sanni, on his 65th birthday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Sanni is the current Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo in Osun.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Sunday in Abuja, the President rejoiced with the scholar, who had dedicated many years in research and contribution to knowledge.

Sanni, who started his career in Lagos State University in 1984 after graduating with a First Class from University of Ibadan in 1980, had doctorate as a student of British Commonwealth in University of London in 1989.

Buhari noted the brilliance and diligence of the researcher and administrator, steadfastly teaching and mentoring students, home and abroad.

The President also acknowledged that Sanni specialised in peculiarities of Middle Eastern and African history, and how understanding the background of nations and regions played a major role in development.

Buhari saluted the scholar, who had served as visiting Professor at Harvard, Oxford, University of Texas and German Bayreuth University, and taking up many leadership roles that had brought honours and glory to the country.

He prayed that the almighty God would bless and keep the vice chancellor, and reward his contributions to national development. (NAN)

