Buhari salutes Umahi at 58

July 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Gov. David of Ebonyi on his 58th birthday slated for July 25.

President, in a congratulatory message issued by his , Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja described governor as a “man of conviction.”

According to him, does not hesitate in following his heart, particularly when comes to serving his people.

Buhari rejoiced entire family, friends and associates.

He prayed that as the governor turns a new age, he further dedicate himself to the service of God and .

The President wished the engineer, author and member of the All Progressives Congress long life and prosperity. ()

