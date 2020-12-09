Buhari salutes TY Danjuma at 83

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended best wishes to retired Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The president recounted Danjuma’s record of service and dedication to the Nigerian Armed Forces as well as many other fields of endeavour in the country.

He thanked Danjuma for his lifetime devotion to humanitarian causes and kindness to the less privileged in the society.

Buhari prayed the almighty God to sustain the elder statesman with good health and happiness in the years ahead.(NAN)