President Muhammadu Buhari has sent felicitations to renowned economist and philanthropist, Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu, on his 58th birthday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari joined family and friends to rejoice with the entrepreneur, whose interests had continued to create opportunities for growth and development in the country.

President Buhari commended the economist for his foresight and large-heartedness in setting up the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

He said the foundation had consistently inspired highly talented African youths into entrepreneurship, helped many to acquire business skills, enhanced positive social networks and provided start-up funds, within the larger goal of reducing poverty.

According to him, Elumelu, who is the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, United Bank for Africa and Transcorp, demonstrates resilience and relentlessness in dream realization, following his antecedents as a young banker.

He noted that Elumelu saw opportunities in the economy and worked hard to climb the ladder of success, receiving Nigeria’s National Productivity Order of Merit in 2019.

The president prayed for more wisdom, good health and longer life for the investor as he spreads investments into energy, real estate, agribusiness, health care and hospitality, creating more opportunities in the real sector. (NAN)

