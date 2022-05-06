Buhari salutes Simon Lalong at 59

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended birthday greetings to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau.

In a congratulatory message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, the president prayed for Lalong’s long and healthy life.

Buhari described Lalong as “a tireless peace worker whose government has shown decisiveness in resolving the many conflicts between the different communities in the state.”

The president wished the governor good health, happiness and fulfillment as he marked his 59th birthday. (NAN)

