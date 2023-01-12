Buhari salutes Senate President Lawan at 64

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on his 64th birthday, Jan. 12, 2023, sharing the joyous occasion with the National Assembly.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari joined family members, friends, and political associates in celebrating the Senate President.

According to him, Lawan has a profile of being one of the most experienced legislators in the country, having served eight years in the House of Representatives, 1999-2007, and almost 12 years in the Senate.

The president affirmed that Lawan, after leaving his career path as a lecturer and researcher, deployed his vast knowledge in shaping policies and strengthening democracy in Nigeria by always showing maturity, and advocating a win-win for all stakeholders.

Buhari also noted the historic interventions of the Senate President, particularly providing a peaceful and harmonious leadership for the 9th National Assembly.

This, he said, had translated into many gains for the country on legislation and passing of bills into law.

President Buhari prayed for the well-being of Lawan and his family. (NAN)