Buhari salutes Sen. Dalhatu Tafida at 82

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says he shares the joy of the occasion with former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sen. Dalhatu Tafida, on his 82nd birthday, Nov. 24, 2022.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja conveyed the President’s congratulatory message Wednesday in Abuja,

The president celebrated with family members, friends, and associates of the medical doctor, who schooled in some of the best medical institutions in the world, and out of patriotism returned to work in Nigeria.

He noted that Tafida started his civil service career as Senior Registrar in Medicine in Katsina Specialist Hospital (1972 – 1973), Consultant Physician to the Kaduna State Ministry of Health (1973 – 1976) and Permanent Secretary of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health (1976 – 1980).

President Buhari extolled the former Senate Majority Leader, who was personal physician to President Shehu Shagari (1980 – 1983).

Tafida had also served variously as Commissioner of Health, Commissioner of Agriculture, and Commissioner of Education in Kaduna State, bringing a wealth of experience and instituting lasting reforms, especially in the health sector.

The president also noted Tafida’s contributions to the growth of the country as Minister of Health.

He described Tafida’s national award in 1983, Order of the Federal Republic, as ”most deserved as his profile in public service, both in appointments and elections, continues to awe and inspire.”

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Tafida a longer life, good health, and strength to keep serving the country and humanity. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

