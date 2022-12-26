Buhari salutes Sen. Akume at 69

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the family, friends and associates to celebrate the 69th birthday of Sen. George Akume, which falls on Dec. 27.

This is contained in a statement by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja.

The president described Akume as a leader who meant a lot to his community, nation and humanity in general.

He said: ”Akume is a servant of God in his Catholic Christian beliefs and practices.

”As a politician and the third civilian Governor of Benue State, he served his people with remarkable excellence and commitment to duty.

”When elected as a Senator after the successful completion of his two terms, Akume served with distinction.

”He brought home critical constituency projects, sponsored noteworthy bills and laws and stood against the subversion of the constitution through tenure elongation.”

According to the president, as Minister of Special Duties, Akume continues to serve the nation with a high sense of commitment.

“In politics, his current leadership of the campaign to elect the Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia as the next governor of his state is worthy of emulation,’’ he said.

President Buhari prayed for his continued good health and success as he marked his birthday. (NAN)