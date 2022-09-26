Buhari salutes Segun Awolowo at 59

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends to rejoice with a former Executive Director/CEO of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Segun Awolowo, on his 59th birthday on Sept. 27.

The president, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, saluted the Awolowo, a legal practitioner, for his years of service to the nation through acceptance of appointments to share his wealth of knowledge and wisdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Awolowo, aside being an executive director of NEPC, was also a one-time Special Assistant to the President on Traditional Institutions.

He was also Secretary of Social Development, FCT, and equally worked in the president’s office with Budget Monitoring and Price Intelligence Unit, also known as Due Process, now Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP).

Buhari noted that Awolowo had worked with four Nigerian presidents and three FCT ministers.

According to him, this reveals his patriotism and zeal to make a difference, successfully initiating and pursuing a visionary policy of zero-oil plan in NEPC, aimed at repositioning of the economy to favour non-oil exports.

The president believed that Awolowo’s experience would find relevance and greater expressions, as he moved higher in public service, ready and willing to make impacts on the nation’s growth.

He prayed for good health, strength and greater heights for the former NEPC executive director. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

