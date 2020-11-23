Buhari salutes Sarki Tafida at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, on his 80th birthday, which comes up on Nov. 24, 2020.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, joined family, friends and political associates to celebrate with the elder statesman, ”whose antecedents in governance continued to guide and inspire other leaders.”

He noted, with commendation, Tafida’s contribution to national development as a medical doctor.

Tafida had worked with several hospitals in many states, rising to become a Permanent Secretary, Commissioner for Health, Education and Agriculture in Kaduna State, Minister of Health, and Personal Physician to former President Shehu Shagari.

Buhari applauded Tafida, who was a former Senate Majority Leader, for the historical roles he played in shaping the country’s constitution, especially his advocacy for strengthening of health and educational institutions.

He prayed for longer life and good health for the former High Commissioner, ”who continuously shared his wisdom and experience with various governments.” (NAN)