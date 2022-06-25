Buhari salutes Sanwo-Olu at 57

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on his 57th birthday, rejoicing with the political leader on remarkable strides of service in the private and public sector.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, noted the visionary leadership of the governor with impact on infrastructure, security, business outlook and public service.

He also lauded the governor for creating opportunities for Nigerians and foreign investors to benefit from the economic vibrancy of the state.

According to the president, Sanwo-Olu’s vast experience in the private sector will always be relevant in pursuing competence and excellence in governance, after working successfully with the big financial institutions in the country.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would keep and prosper the governor, who was onetime former Managing Director and CEO of Lagos State Property Development Corporation, and his family. (NAN)

